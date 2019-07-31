Here’s Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Tear In My Heart’ reimagined as a Blink-182 track

Solid effort...

A Twenty One Pilots track has been reimagined in the distinct style of Blink-182, thanks to a fan on YouTube.

User SugarpillCovers took to the video streaming site earlier this week (July 29), uploading a performance titled ‘If Blink 182 Wrote ‘Tear In My Heart’ By Twenty One Pilots’.

The clip, which currently has over 3,000 hits, sees the YouTuber musician switch between laying down guitar and bass to offer up a punk-pop infused rendition of the 2015 single. A thrashing drum beat backs the cover, which also boasts a Tom DeLonge-inspired vocal take.

“This is so accurate and awesome,” one viewer commented. Another said: “I can absolutely hear Tom singing this! Great job!” Check out the video below.

Last week, Billie Eilish was also given the Blink treatment – with another dedicated YouTuber transforming ‘Bad Guy’ into a ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’-era banger.

The recent love for Mark Hoppus and co. comes as the band continue to preview their upcoming album, ‘Nine’. Last Friday (July 26), Blink-182 shared another new song, ‘Darkside‘, and unveiled the tracklist and artwork for the long-awaited record.

‘Nine’ will be released on September 20 via Columbia Records and follows 2016’s ‘California’. The previous studio effort was the first to feature Matt Skiba on guitar and vocals.

