Here’s the weather forecast for Latitude Festival 2019

Latitude Festival 2019 is only a day away, and the weather is looking decidedly unpredictable.

Taking place at Suffolk’s Henham Park, Latitude will see the likes of George Ezra, Stereophonics and Lana Del Rey all taking top billing on the festival’s Obelisk Arena main stage. Other acts appearing across the weekend include Loyle Carner, Pale Waves and Primal Scream.

According to the Met Office, Friday will see Latitude experiencing highs of 20 degrees and it’s expected to be cloudy throughout the day. There’s 50 percent of a brief shower at roughly 1PM, and 80 percent of rain at 10PM too.

While Saturday sees The Stereophonics topping the bill, fans can expect light showers changing to clear by nighttime. There is a 4o percent chance of a brief shower at 1PM, but fans can expect a largely cloudy and dry second day at the festival. There’ll be highs of 21 degrees and lows of 17 degrees.

Sunday, meanwhile, will see the Suffolk area experiencing “Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime”. Most importantly though, there’s no rain on the horizon – with consistent cloud instead forecast between 1PM and 10PM. Fans can expect highs of 21 degrees and lows of 15 degrees.

So there we have it, don’t go expecting roaring sun – but don’t necessarily expect to get soaked, either.

Check back at NME.com for all the latest Latitude news across the weekend.