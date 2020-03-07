Weezer and Fred Armisen have appeared on Carpool Karaoke singing ‘Buddy Holly’ – you can watch the moment below.

The latest episode teaser shows Armisen becoming a new, makeshift member of Weezer as he joins the band on singing one of their biggest hits.

The clip also shows Armisen and Weezer singing ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle’ as well as two covers – TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ and Toto’s ‘Africa’, which Weezer have covered previously.

You can see the moment here:

In our newest #CarpoolKaraoke, @Weezer & Fred Armisen don't just sing in the car — they perform music on a flatbed trailer as it makes its way through the streets of Los Angeles. Watch it now for FREE on the @appletv app!https://t.co/NVvRxYQ6cy pic.twitter.com/8fFPmCbPrH — Carpool Karaoke (@CarpoolKaraoke) March 6, 2020

In other news, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer teased more dates for their upcoming Hella Mega Tour last month.

The three rock titans will hit the road together later this year, with legs in North America and Europe already confirmed.

All three groups tweeted the same three emojis earlier today – an Australian flag, a New Zealand flag, and a face with a hand over its mouth. Screenshots of those tweets were then shared by the official Hella Mega Tour Twitter account.

The Hella Mega Tour will kick off in Paris on June 13, with the tour arriving in the UK on June 24 with a show at Glasgow Green. It will then continue on to London, Huddersfield, and Dublin before moving across the pond to the States.

Amyl & The Sniffers will open for the three acts on the European leg, while The Interrupters will support in the US.

The tour comes Weezer prepare to release a new album, ‘Van Weezer’, which will arrive on May 15.