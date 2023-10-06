Here’s what Queen + Adam Lambert played when they kicked off their 2023 ‘Rhapsody’ tour in Baltimore

Queen and Adam Lambert have begun their 2023 ‘Rhapsody’ tour in Baltimore. Here’s everything they played on opening night.

The legendary band launched the acclaimed show back in 2019, and brought it to the UK, Ireland and Europe last year. Per a press release, Queen and their frontman Lambert promised an “even more ambitious show” at the upcoming dates.

Kicking off the tour Wednesday night (October 4) at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, the iconic group began the gig with ‘Machines (Or ‘Back to Humans’) / ‘Radio Ga Ga’, ‘Hammer to Fall’ and ‘Another One Bites The Dust’. The group also performed ‘Stone Cold Crazy’ for the first time since 2018 and ‘Is This the World We Created…?’ for the first time ever.

FRONT VIEW/FULL SONG!

Queen and @adamlambert

in Baltimore tonight perform live for the first time "Is This The World We Created!!!!"

Adam with Brian May on guitar ❤️ #RhapsodyTourhttps://t.co/lu0FI4JXD5 pic.twitter.com/ZymeQZObkj — GELLY (@4Gelly) October 5, 2023

One post could never suffice the sheer brilliance that is Queen and Adam Lambert together. It still doesn’t feel real that…the most extraordinary musicians of our lifetime.,Adam, mentally we’ve been married since I was 8 so happy 12 year anniversaryhttps://t.co/HwrZ7VTo5V pic.twitter.com/BIhDB8osV9 — DILAMBERT (@dianik_bg) October 6, 2023

The 25-song setlist included Queen’s biggest hits such as ‘I Want to Break Free’, ‘Killer Queen’, ‘Somebody To Love’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘We are the Champions’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and more.

Elsewhere in the set, Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May sang lead vocals on a few tracks. Taylor sang ‘I’m In Love With My Car’ as well as singing co-vocals with Adam Lambert on ‘Under Pressure’. May took over ‘Love Of My Life’ and ’39’. Check out the full setlist below.

Queen and Adam Lambert 2023 ‘Rhapsody’ tour October 4 setlist is:

‘Machines (Or ‘Back to Humans’) / Radio Ga Ga’

‘Hammer to Fall’

‘Stone Cold Crazy’

‘Another One Bites the Dust’

‘I’m in Love With My Car’

‘Bicycle Race’

‘Fat Bottomed Girls’

‘I Want It All’

‘A Kind of Magic’

‘Killer Queen’

‘Don’t Stop Me Now’

‘Somebody to Love’

‘Love of My Life’

”39′

‘Under Pressure’

‘Tie Your Mother Down’

‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’

‘I Want to Break Free’

‘You Take My Breath Away’

‘Who Wants to Live Forever’

‘Is This the World We Created…?’

‘The Show Must Go On’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘We Will Rock You’

‘Radio Ga Ga’

‘We Are the Champions’

The next stops on their tour include Toronto, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia and other cities throughout the month. Further shows will follow in November, when Queen are due to make stop-offs in Dallas, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles. You can find any remaining tickets for Queen’s 2023 North American ‘Rhapsody’ tour here and check out the full dates below.

Queen’s 2023 North American ‘Rhapsody’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

08 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

10 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

12 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

13 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

15 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

16 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

18 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

21 – Circuit Of The Americas, Austin, TX

23 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

25 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

27 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

28 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

30 – United Center, Chicago, IL

31 – United Center, Chicago, IL

NOVEMBER

02 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

03 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

05 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

08 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

09 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

11 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

12 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Earlier this year, Queen said they were considering releasing new music with Adam Lambert. “We have dabbled a little,” Brian May explained. “It is just that you haven’t heard any of it.”