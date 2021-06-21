NewsMusic News

Here’s what went down at Foo Fighters’ huge, fully vaccinated New York show

The band's Madison Square Garden gig was the first full-capacity arena show in New York since the start of the pandemic - and it included a special Bee Gees cover

By Sam Moore
Dave Grohl performs onstage as The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City. The concert, with all attendees vaccinated, is the first in a New York arena to be held at full-capacity since March 2020 when the pandemic lead to the closure of live performance venues. (Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF)

Foo Fighters performed to a fully vaccinated audience last night (June 20) at the first full-capacity arena gig in New York City since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band took to the stage at Madison Square Garden in front of over 15,000 fans last night in what was one of the first major events to take place since New York lifted most of its COVID-related restrictions last week.

Foo Fighters dedicated their MSG gig to their late stage manager Andy Pollard, who worked with the band for over 12 years, following his death last week.

Foos fans had to show proof of vaccination prior to the show in order to gain entry. The band’s current policy on playing to fully vaccinated audiences has attracted some backlash, with a small group of anti-vax protesters gathering outside MSG last night.

Anti-vaccine activists protest outside the Foo Fighters concert at Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City (Picture: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

This latest protest follows on from a similar-sized demonstration by anti-vaxxers who gathered at Foos’ California warm-up gig last week.

Foo Fighters opened their MSG show with a trio of hits – ‘Times Like These’, ‘The Pretender’ and ‘Learn To Fly’ – and played a number of cuts from their most recent album ‘Medicine at Midnight’.

Dave Grohl performs onstage as The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City (Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF)

Foos later invited comedian Dave Chappelle on stage to perform an unlikely collaborative cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’, while the band also covered Queen‘s ‘Somebody To Love’ and debuted their live cover of the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’.

The latter came after the band recently announced a new album under their disco alter-ego The Dee Gees. You can see fan-filmed footage of Foos’ Bee Gees cover, along with other fan reactions and social media clips from the gig, below.

You can see Foo Fighters’ Madison Square Garden setlist below.

‘Times Like These’
‘The Pretender’
‘Learn to Fly’
‘No Son of Mine’
‘The Sky Is a Neighborhood’
‘Shame Shame’
‘Rope’
‘Run’
‘My Hero’
‘These Days’
‘Medicine at Midnight’
‘Walk’
‘Somebody to Love’ (Queen cover)
‘Monkey Wrench’
‘Arlandria’
‘Breakout’
‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover with Dave Chappelle)
‘All My Life’
‘Aurora’
‘This Is a Call’
‘Best of You’

‘Making a Fire’
‘You Should Be Dancing’ (Bee Gees cover)
‘Everlong’

Fans in the audience react as The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City (Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF)

Last week a selection of one-of-a-kind Brompton Bikes, designed by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and more, raised over £102,000 for Live Nation’s coronavirus charity.

