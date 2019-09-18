Here’s what went down at Madonna’s first ‘Madame X’ world tour show

Queen of pop calls for gun control at opening show in Brooklyn

Madonna kicked off her world ‘Madame X’ tour in New York last night (September 17).

The singer played a lengthy set which laced tracks from her recent album with classic hits from her backcatalogue at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn.

The singer used the show to hail 50 years of Gay Pride and call for tighter gun control following the recent rise in shootings in the US.

“The biggest problem in America is gun safety and gun control which is disproportionately affecting our marginalised communities,” she told the crowd before launching into anti-gun violence track, ‘God Control’. “So can we please get together and do something about gun safety people, gun control.” You can view footage below.

Of the hits, Madonna performed ‘Vogue’, ‘La Isla Bonita’, ‘Frozen’, ‘American Life’ and ‘Like A Prayer’. She finished up with recent single ‘I Rise’.

Madonna’s setlist was:

‘Dark Ballet’

‘Human Nature’

‘Vogue’

‘I Don’t Search I Find’

‘Papa Don’t Preach’

‘God Control /Rescue Me’ (outro)

‘American Life’

‘Batuka’

‘Fado Pechincha’

‘Killers Who Are Partying’

‘Crazy’

‘La Isla Bonita’

‘Sodade’

‘Medellin’

‘Extreme Ocident’

‘S.E.X [Interlude]’

‘Rescue Me’

‘Frozen’

‘Come Alive’

‘Future’

‘Crave’

‘Like A Prayer’

‘I Rise’

Last month, Madonna postponed the start of her Madame X Tour as a result of technical setbacks.

Two of the first three dates at Brooklyn’s BAM Howard Gilman Opera House — originally scheduled for September 12 and 14 — were moved back to October 10 and 12. A further show on September 15 was cancelled.

As well as the US dates, Madonna will play a 15-night residency at the iconic London Palladium in February 2020.