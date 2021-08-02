NewsMusic News

Here’s what went down at Megan Thee Stallion’s Lollapalooza set

The rapper brought 'Good News' to Chicago this weekend

By Will Richards
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on July 31, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Credit: Getty Images.

Megan Thee Stallion brought new album ‘Good News’ to Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival this weekend – see footage, reaction, photos and more below.

The festival was held in the city’s Grant Park over the weekend (July 29-August 1), with Foo FightersPost Malone and Miley Cyrus playing headline sets.

During the rapper’s evening set, she played her hit Cardi B collaboration ‘WAP’, The Grammy-winning ‘Savage (Remix)’, new track ‘Thot Shit’ and others – see footage, reaction and photos from Megan Thee Stallion’s Lollapalooza show below:

Elsewhere at the festival, Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans with a last-minute secret set, while Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst debuted his dramatic new look in public for the first time and closed their set by debuting new song ‘Dad Vibes’ over the PA system.

One artist not appearing, though, was DaBaby, whose headline set was cancelled following homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami last weekend. The rapper has today (August 2) apologised for the “hurtful and triggering comments”.

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, will head to the UK later this year for London’s Wireless Festival and Manchester’s Warehouse Project among others.

