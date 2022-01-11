Here’s what went down when Tool kicked off their 2022 world tour

Tool picked up from where they left their scrapped 2020 world tour, playing a 13-song set including some rarities last night (January 10).
- READ MORE: Tool – ‘Fear Inoculum’ review
The band were due to launch their original tour at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon on March 12, 2020 just before the COVID pandemic brought live music to a halt. Now, the group have kicked off the tour that’s been delayed by nearly two years.
Last night’s set included a handful of songs that haven’t been performed live for several years. ‘Pushit’ and ‘Hooker With A Penis’ hadn’t been played live since 2014, Ultimate Classic Rock noted, and ‘Right In Two’ since 2011.
You can see the setlist from the world tour’s debut show below [via Setlist.fm] as well as fan-shot footage from the show further down the page.
01. ‘Fear Inoculum’
02. ‘Opiate’ (extended version)
03. ‘The Pot’
04. ‘Pushit’
05. ‘Pneuma’
06. ‘The Grudge’
07. ‘Right In Two’
08. ‘Hooker With A Penis’
09. ‘Descending’
10. ‘Chocolate Chip Trip’
11. ‘Eon Blue Apocalypse’
12. ‘The Patient’
13. ‘Invincible’
Tool’s tour of North America wraps on March 20 in Cleveland before a run of UK and European dates, which start on April 23 in Copenhagen and conclude on May 24 in Budapest.
Tool world tour dates 2022:
JANUARY
11 – Tacoma, Washington, Tacoma Dome
13 – Nampa, Idaho, Nampa Ford Idaho Center
15 – Sacramento, California, Sacramento Golden 1 Center
16 – San Francisco, California, San Francisco Chase Center
18 – Anaheim, California, Anaheim Honda Center
19 – San Diego California, San Diego Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl State University
21 – Phoenix, Arizona, Phoenix Footprint Center
22 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena
25 – West Valley City, Utah, West Valley City Maverik Center
25 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Salt Lake City Maverik Center
27 – Denver, Colorado, Denver Ball Arena
28 – Colorado Springs, Colorado, Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena
30 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tulsa BOK Center
31 – Dallas, Texas, Dallas American Airlines Center
FEBRUARY
02 – San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio AT&T Center
04 – Houston, Texas, Houston Toyota Center
05 – New Orleans, Louisiana, New Orleans Smoothie King Center
08 – Orlando, Florida, Orlando Amway Center
09 – Tampa, Florida, Tampa Amalie Arena
10 – Miami, Florida, Miami FTX Arena
19 – Boston, Massachusetts, Boston TD Garden
20 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
22 – Washington, District Of Columbia, Washington Capital One Arena
23 – Belmont Park, Long Island, New York, Belmont Park Long Island UBS Arena
26 – Newark, New Jersey, Newark Prudential Center
27 – Buffalo, New York, Buffalo KeyBank Center
MARCH
01 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena
03 – Detroit, Michigan, Detroit Little Caesars Arena
04 – Louisville, Kentucky, Louisville KFC Yum! Center
06 – Columbus, Ohio, Columbus Nationwide Arena
08 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena
10 – Chicago, Illinois, Chicago United Center
12 – Omaha, Nebraska, Omaha CHI Health Center
13 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minneapolis Target Center
15 – Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City T-Mobile Center
17 – Moline, Illinois, Moline TaxSlayer Center
18 – St Louis, Missouri, St Louis Enterprise Center
20 – Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
APRIL
23 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
25 – Oslo, Spektrum
26 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
28 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
29 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
MAY
02 – Manchester, AO Arena
04 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
06 – Dublin, 3Arena
09 – London, The O2
12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena
13 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
15 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
19 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
21 – Krakow, Tauron Arena
23 – Prague, O2 Arena
24 – Budapest, SportAréna
Last week it was reported that Tool – as well as acts including Eric Church, Metallica and The Black Keys – would be employing specially trained sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 at their shows. The dogs are able to sniff for traces of the virus on anyone involved backstage, including members of the band’s crew and entourage.
Tool singer Maynard James Keenan himself contracted the virus twice in 2020, noting in an interview last February that he wound up in the ER during his second bout.
He said in October 2020 that he was suffering from lung damage due to the after-effects of COVID-19, but in April 2021 assured fans that “everything’s grand” in regards to his health.