Here’s what went down when Tool kicked off their 2022 world tour

Tool picked up from where they left their scrapped 2020 world tour, playing a 13-song set including some rarities last night (January 10).

The band were due to launch their original tour at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon on March 12, 2020 just before the COVID pandemic brought live music to a halt. Now, the group have kicked off the tour that’s been delayed by nearly two years.

Last night’s set included a handful of songs that haven’t been performed live for several years. ‘Pushit’ and ‘Hooker With A Penis’ hadn’t been played live since 2014, Ultimate Classic Rock noted, and ‘Right In Two’ since 2011.

You can see the setlist from the world tour’s debut show below [via Setlist.fm] as well as fan-shot footage from the show further down the page.

01. ‘Fear Inoculum’

02. ‘Opiate’ (extended version)

03. ‘The Pot’

04. ‘Pushit’

05. ‘Pneuma’

06. ‘The Grudge’

07. ‘Right In Two’

08. ‘Hooker With A Penis’

09. ‘Descending’

10. ‘Chocolate Chip Trip’

11. ‘Eon Blue Apocalypse’

12. ‘The Patient’

13. ‘Invincible’

Tool’s tour of North America wraps on March 20 in Cleveland before a run of UK and European dates, which start on April 23 in Copenhagen and conclude on May 24 in Budapest.

Tool world tour dates 2022:

JANUARY

11 – Tacoma, Washington, Tacoma Dome

13 – Nampa, Idaho, Nampa Ford Idaho Center

15 – Sacramento, California, Sacramento Golden 1 Center

16 – San Francisco, California, San Francisco Chase Center

18 – Anaheim, California, Anaheim Honda Center

19 – San Diego California, San Diego Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl State University

21 – Phoenix, Arizona, Phoenix Footprint Center

22 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena

25 – West Valley City, Utah, West Valley City Maverik Center

25 – Salt Lake City, Utah, Salt Lake City Maverik Center

27 – Denver, Colorado, Denver Ball Arena

28 – Colorado Springs, Colorado, Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena

30 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tulsa BOK Center

31 – Dallas, Texas, Dallas American Airlines Center

FEBRUARY

02 – San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio AT&T Center

04 – Houston, Texas, Houston Toyota Center

05 – New Orleans, Louisiana, New Orleans Smoothie King Center

08 – Orlando, Florida, Orlando Amway Center

09 – Tampa, Florida, Tampa Amalie Arena

10 – Miami, Florida, Miami FTX Arena

19 – Boston, Massachusetts, Boston TD Garden

20 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

22 – Washington, District Of Columbia, Washington Capital One Arena

23 – Belmont Park, Long Island, New York, Belmont Park Long Island UBS Arena

26 – Newark, New Jersey, Newark Prudential Center

27 – Buffalo, New York, Buffalo KeyBank Center

MARCH

01 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

03 – Detroit, Michigan, Detroit Little Caesars Arena

04 – Louisville, Kentucky, Louisville KFC Yum! Center

06 – Columbus, Ohio, Columbus Nationwide Arena

08 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

10 – Chicago, Illinois, Chicago United Center

12 – Omaha, Nebraska, Omaha CHI Health Center

13 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minneapolis Target Center

15 – Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas City T-Mobile Center

17 – Moline, Illinois, Moline TaxSlayer Center

18 – St Louis, Missouri, St Louis Enterprise Center

20 – Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

APRIL

23 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

25 – Oslo, Spektrum

26 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

28 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

29 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

MAY

02 – Manchester, AO Arena

04 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

06 – Dublin, 3Arena

09 – London, The O2

12 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena

13 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

15 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

19 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

21 – Krakow, Tauron Arena

23 – Prague, O2 Arena

24 – Budapest, SportAréna

Last week it was reported that Tool – as well as acts including Eric Church, Metallica and The Black Keys – would be employing specially trained sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 at their shows. The dogs are able to sniff for traces of the virus on anyone involved backstage, including members of the band’s crew and entourage.

Tool singer Maynard James Keenan himself contracted the virus twice in 2020, noting in an interview last February that he wound up in the ER during his second bout.

He said in October 2020 that he was suffering from lung damage due to the after-effects of COVID-19, but in April 2021 assured fans that “everything’s grand” in regards to his health.