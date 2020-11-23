Here’s why The Weeknd was covered in bandages at the AMAs

The Weeknd triumphed at the American Music Awards (AMAs) last night, after picking up three awards.

But viewers will be forgiven if they were distracted by his appearance – with the Canadian star’s face covered in bloodied bandages throughout the ceremony.

It turns out that the impressive make-up and bandages are all part of an anti drink-driving message that he has been promoting in his new music over the last year.

As the BBC reports, he also took to the stage with a bloodied face at the MTV VMAs earlier this year.

In an interview with Esquire earlier this year, he explained that his worldwide hit single ‘Blinding Lights’ is about “how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights.”

He added: “I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”

Accepting the award for best R&B album at last night’s ceremony, he said: “Last time I received this award, it was given to me by the late great Prince.

“And you know, he’s the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B, and I’d like to dedicate this award to him. Thank you.”

The Weeknd took home the trophies for Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B, Favourite Album – Soul/R&B, and Favourite Song – Soul/R&B.

He gave a world premiere performance of ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ with Kenny G at the ceremony.

You can find all the winners at the American Music Awards 2020 here.