Here’s your chance to DJ at Glastonbury 2019

London venue The Social are giving one person the chance to be a part of the lineup

London venue The Social are offering one person the chance to DJ at Glastonbury 2019.

The team behind the live music space also operate the festival’s Stonebridge Bar and have launched a competition that will see one winner added to the lineup for this year’s festival.

Budding DJs can put themselves in the running by donating £20 or more on The Social’s Crowdfunder page, selecting the Glastonbury DJ competition pledge on the right-hand side of the page. After donating, entrants should send a Soundcloud link or similar of an original mix to carl@thesocial.com. DJs of all genres will be considered.

The eventual winner will be added to the Stonebridge Bar lineup and will also be given a set at The Social later in the summer, where they will be supported by runners-up from the competition. For more information, visit The Social’s website.

Earlier this year, the west London venue called on music fans to help them raise £95,000 in two weeks to keep the space open. Since successfully raising the money and stopping the immediate sale of the venue to redevelopers, The Social’s team are now in the process of raising more money to buy a big enough portion of the lease to secure the future of the bar.

Speaking to NME at the time, one of the venue’s co-founders spoke of the importance of protecting small venues. “When we opened there were tonnes of venues in the West End – now I think there’s three left (us, the 100 Club and Ronnie Scott’s),” Robin Turner said. “No one is replacing these spaces; it’s almost impossible to replicate the feel of a lived-in live room or a bar that’s seen night after night of action. When these rooms go, they’re gone forever.”

Since opening on Little Portland Street in 1999, The Social has played host to the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Florence & The Machine, Beck, Jack White, Vampire Weekend, The Horrors, Doves, Lily Allen, Aphex Twin, Super Furry Animals, Shame and many, many more.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury 2019 will take place on June 26-30. It will be headlined by Stormzy, The Cure, and The Killers, while Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish, Bastille, Tame Impala, Janet Jackson, The Chemical Brothers, and more will also perform.