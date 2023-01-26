Here’s your chance to play Glastonbury 2023 as Emerging Talent Competition opens

Glastonbury has announced details of its Emerging Talent Competition for 2023, with slots at the festival up for grabs.

The annual contest offers rising acts the chance to win a slot on one of the festival’s main stages, as well as a £5,000 Talent Development prize from the PRS Foundation.

2022 saw Lewis McLaughlin win first prize, with rapper Crae Wolf and Leeds band English Teacher taking third and second place respectively.

Other past finalists include Marie White, Flohio, Izzy Bizu, Declan McKenna, Josh Barry and She Drew The Gun.

Entries for this year’s Emerging Talent Competition open on Monday (January 30), with full details available below.

You could perform at Glastonbury 2023! This year’s Emerging Talent Competition, supported by @PRSforMusic and @PRSFoundation, opens on Monday. Find out how to enter at https://t.co/rrkcEVW6r0 now! #ETC2023 pic.twitter.com/HUiYUhU3IB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) January 24, 2023

Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition returned in 2022 after the 2020 and 2021 festivals were both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to that, the last edition took place in 2020, with R.A.E being announced as the winner. West London singer-songwriter Matilda Mann and Newcastle’s AJIMAL took third and second place respectively.

Speaking to NME last year, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said of the competition’s finals: “It’s like the opening gig to the festival because we work all year planning it and when the Emerging Talent Competition final happens, it’s like the beginning of the season of Glastonbury.”

This year’s festival is due to take place on June 21-25, but so far only Elton John has been revealed as a headliner.

Other rumoured acts that could top the bill so far include Arctic Monkeys, Roxy Music in the legends slot, and Gun N’ Roses after Duff McKagan appeared to self-confirm the band’s slot last week.

Elsewhere, fans suspect Red Hot Chili Peppers could be performing at Glastonbury this year after bassist Flea shared a cryptic social media post.