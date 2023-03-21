Here’s your chance to record at Abbey Road Studios with DHL FAST-TRACK Sessions and Jax Jones

DHL, Abbey Road Studios and Grammy-nominated producer, DJ and hitmaker Jax Jones have announced details of their FAST-TRACK Sessions talent search for 2023.

DHL FAST-TRACK is a music initiative created in collaboration with DHL and Universal Music Group to highlight rising and emerging artists, accelerating their local-to-global journey and giving them the support they need to shine.

The competition will give three emerging artists the unique chance to record at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, where classics by the likes of The Beatles, Kate Bush, Oasis, Amy Winehouse and many more have been made.

The lucky artists chosen for this year’s FAST-TRACK Sessions will take part in a two-day recording session at the iconic location between May 10-14, 2023, where they will work with Gold-selling producer and songwriter Hannah V (Stormzy, Yola), and a team of Abbey Road experts.

Chart-topping producer and global superstar Jax Jones will also be on hand as the FAST-TRACK Sessions’ newest mentor. He will provide support for the participants, using experiences and knowledge from his own journey from bedroom producer to international sensation to guide them and set them up for a productive and successful two days in the studio.

To apply, artists should record a video (with a maximum length of one minute) of them performing an original track. The video must then be posted publicly on their Instagram Reels before April 2, with @dhlexpress tagged in the post and the hashtag #DHLFASTTRACKSessions used. The opportunity is open to artists, bands and musicians from across the globe and of any genre, but entrants must be over the age of 18.

You can also enter by uploading your performance or demo reel to your BandLab Profile and submit it via the DHL FAST-TRACK Opportunities page.

Entries will be judged by Jax Jones, Hannah V and NME’s Associate Commissioning Editor (New Music) Sophie Williams, who will select three artists to record as part of the sessions. The panel’s choices will be based on artists’ musical performances and future potential.