Her’s memorial event to take place in Liverpool next month

A poignant, animated new video for their track 'She Needs Him' has also been released

A memorial for Her’s has been arranged by the Liverpool band’s friends and family.

The duo, comprised of Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading, were travelling from Arizona to a gig in Santa Ana, California in March when they were involved in a road accident. Both members and their tour manager, Trevor Engelbrektson, died in the incident.

Following an outpouring of tributes from their local music scene and beyond, those close to the group have planned a special event in their memory.

‘Friends of Her’s’, which is due to take place on June 16 at Liverpool’s Bombed Out Church, will include an exclusive video screening, a presentation of the duo’s artwork, and an exhibition of photos from their official photographers.

The likes of The Orielles, Happyness, and Brad Stank will DJ at the event, which aims to focus the use of music and the arts as a means of rehabilitation.

“Whilst we continue to feel devastated by the loss of our friends, it was very clear from the outpouring of love for them that there should be an event to celebrate their lives and the amazing music they brought to the world,” their label Heist or Hit said in a statement.

“Stephen and Audun were always very humble and particularly loved house parties with friends. We hope that, in addition to the official event on June 16, fans of Her’s throughout the world will gain some comfort by holding house parties of their own on the same day.”

The announcement has been accompanied by a poignant, animated new video for ‘She Needs Him’.

Tickets for ‘Friends of Her’s’ go on sale tomorrow (May 29) at 9 am. You can find more information here.