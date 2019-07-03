These are the highest-grossing world tours of 2019 so far

They've raked in millions

Elton John, Metallica and Travis Scott are among the artists who can lay claim to the highest-grossing world tours of 2019 so far.

Elton John, who is currently on his swansong with the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’, tops the ranking in the mid-year report released by Pollstar on Monday (July 1). The last four months of the tour’s opening North American leg, as well as the first three weeks of its 2019 run in Europe, have raked in an estimated $82.6 million (approximately £65.6 million).

Pink and Justin Timberlake follow closely behind with $81.8 million (£64.6 million) and $75.5 million (£59.9 million) in world tour earnings respectively. The next pop juggernaut on the list is Sheeran at number six, with $63.6 million (£50.5 million) in earnings. He had the highest-grossing tour of 2018, taking in more than $429 million (£335 million) in 99 shows all over the world.

Rock and metal veterans also make strong showings, with Metallica at number four with $69.7 million (£55.3 million) and Fleetwood Mac at fifth with $67.7 million (£53.7 million). KISS, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band also appear.

Travis Scott rounds out the top-10 list with the highest-grossing world tour for a rap artist in 2019 thus far. He took in $51.7 million (£40 million). Other hip-hop acts on the full list of the 100 highest-grossing tours include Eminem, Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Drake.

Artists with the 25 highest-grossing tours of 2019 so far are:

1. Elton John

2. Pink

3. Justin Timberlake

4. Metallica

5. Fleetwood Mac

6. Ed Sheeran

7. KISS

8. Trans-Siberian Orchestra

9. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

10. Travis Scott

11. Cher

12. Eric Church

13. Mumford & Sons

14. BTS

15. Michael Bublé

16. Paul McCartney

17. Garth Brooks

18. Eminem

19. Ariana Grande

20. Post Malone

21. André Rieu

22. Phil Collins

23. Luis Miguel

24. Billy Joel

25. Shawn Mendes

Pollstar’s report is based on box office earnings from November 22, 2018 to May 22, 2019. See it in full here.