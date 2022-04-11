HIM’s Ville Valo announces 2023 UK and European tour

HIM’s Ville Valo has announced that he’ll be hitting the road next year for a UK and European tour – buy tickets here.

The upcoming dates – which he will headline under his VV moniker – mark the first serious run of touring for the Finnish singer-songwriter since the disbanding of HIM back in late 2017.

Kicking off at Proxima in Warsaw, Poland on February 14, he will take in mainland European shows in Germany, Spain, Italy, Luxemburg, Switzerland, among others. He will then head to the UK on March 10 for shows in Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

News of the tour comes after he released new single ‘Loveletting’ on Friday (April 8), his first new music since 2020’s ‘Gothica Fennica, Vol.1’ EP.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets for the UK dates here; European shows here.

FEBRUARY 2023

14 – Warsaw Proxima, Poland

15 – Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

16 – Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

17 – Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

18 – Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

20 – Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

21 – Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

22 – Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

24 – Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

25 – Madrid La Riviera, Spain

26 – Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

27 – Porto Hard Club, Portugal

MARCH 2023

2 – Milan Alcatraz, Italy

3 – Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

4 – Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

5 – Vienna Arena, Austria

7 – Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxemburg

8 – Cologne LMH, Germany

9 – Paris Le Trabendo, France

10 – Bristol O2 Academy, UK

11 – Nottingham Rock City, UK

13 – Glasgow Garage, UK

14 – Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

15 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Valo will also be heading to the US for a run of dates after the UK and European shows, starting in Philadelphia on April 1; ending in New York on May 8. You can see all dates and get tickets here.