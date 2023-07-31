Hinds announce departure of drummer and bassist

Hinds have announced the departure of bassist Ade Martín and drummer Amber Grimbergen.

The Spanish indie band made the announcement in a social media post last week, sharing that Martín and Grimbergen had “decided to leave the band” back in December, and that they were “sorry we haven’t been able to let you know until now”.

Founding members Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote also said they planned to continue as a duo.

“You might feel as heartbroken as we felt, but luckily music has the power to heal an aching soul,” they wrote. “We’ve been through something very hurtful but we’re gonna carry on: we believe in Hinds more than anything in the world. If you’re in, we are in.”

A joint statement from Martín and Grimbergen shared on the band’s social media read: “After a lot of thought, we’ve realised that continuing with the band isn’t something that makes sense for us any more. Looking back at these 9 years, playing our songs on stages around the world and sharing all of that with you, makes the decision of leaving those amazing times behind, the most difficult of our lives.”

It continued: “At the same time we’re excited about what’s next. We’re excited about having new experiences with new and different projects. We’re excited about this new chapter in our lives.”

They went on to thank their former bandmates, crew members, labels, managers and more from throughout their time as a band.

“We’re gonna miss you, but we’ll be around,” they concluded the post.

In a follow-up post shared yesterday (July 30), the band thanked fans for the “love and kindness” they’d received. “Y’all have been so positive it has felt like a hug to our hearts.”

They continued: “We have made peace with things happening that we can’t control, with accepting the resources we have, trusting music and songwriting. almostthere.”

Back in 2020, Hinds spoke to NME about the importance of women learning to play musical instruments, and creating their own tutorials to support this.

“I think a big reason for girls not starting [to learn] instruments or starting bands is that they feel stupid. It’s like, ‘Ooh – I’m too far behind,” Perrote said. “I’m not going to start now because all my friends are the fucking best already.’ I think it’s really cool that we explained the easier stuff as well as the harder stuff. I think it would be useful if I was watching it when I was 13.”

Their last album, 2020’s ‘The Prettiest Curse’, was awarded four stars by NME, writing that the record saw them “embrace pop with confidence”. It continued: “Album three sees the band sing in Spanish for the first time and ditch their tried-and-tested musical formula. The experiment has paid off.”