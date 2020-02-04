Hinds become superheroes in ‘Good Bad Times’ video and announce third album ‘The Prettiest Curse’

Hinds have announced their third album ‘The Prettiest Curse’ and released a video for its second track, ‘Good Bad Times’.

The Spanish band, who released their second album ‘I Don’t Run’ in 2018, have also confirmed dates for a massive world tour.

In the clip for ‘Good Bad Times’, which was directed by Jean LaFleur, the Spanish band become superheroes when they clutch the jewels of their identical necklaces, saving cats from trees, retrieving old ladies’ bags from thieves, and stopping teenage bullies. Watch it below now.

Advertisement

Singer and guitarist Carlotta Cosials said of the track: “You know that part in the movies when two people on a relationship are living complete opposite realities? When one thinks everything is great and the other one is about to drown?

“‘Good Bad Times’ is the struggle of communication, time difference, distance. like the two sides of a coin. Two sides close together that can’t be separated, even though they seem to be completely different.”

‘The Prettiest Curse’ will be released on April 3, via Lucky Number. The tracklist is as follows:

‘Good Bad Times’

‘Just Like Kids (Miau)’

‘Riding Solo’

‘Boy’

‘Come Back And Love Me <3’

‘Burn’

‘Take Me Back’

‘The Play’

‘Waiting For You’

‘This Moment Forever’

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hinds will hit the road again in April, kicking off a new world tour in the UK and EU before heading to the US. Hinds will play:

April 2020

13 – Brighton, Chalk

15 – Birmingham, The Castle And Falcon

16 – Glasgow, Classic Grand

18 – Dublin, The Grand Social

20 – Manchester, Manchester Academy

21 – Bristol, The Fleece

22 – London, Electric Ballroom

24 – Paris, Badaboum

25 – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

27 – Hamburg, Molotow

28 – Copenhagen, Lappen

29 – Berlin, Lido

30 – Munich, Backstage Club

Late last year, Hinds shared new song ‘Riding Solo’ – a track that tackled the feeling of loneliness on the road.