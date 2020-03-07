Hinds share ‘Come Back and Love Me <3', their "most romantic song ever"

Hinds have shared new single ‘Come Back and Love Me <3’, which they call their “most romantic song ever”.

The Spanish four-piece announced details of their third album ‘The Prettiest Curse’ last month.

The album, which follows 2018’s ‘I Don’t Run’, will come out on April 3 via Lucky Number, and the new song follows recent single ‘Good Bad Times’. Listen to ‘Come Back and Love Me <3’ below.

Speaking of the new song, the band’s guitarist Carlotta Cosials says: “We wrote this song exactly one year ago. i’d prefer not to talk about the personal background in this one, so let’s talk about other (maybe even more interesting!) stuff.

“Come Back and Love Me is the most romantic song we’ve ever done. the bossa-nova vibes Amber and Ade created (they don’t like calling it bossa-nova cause it is not accurate, but i asked them and they let me use the term to describe the smoothness and flow) are the perfect rhythm section you could imagine for a song like this one. plus we went full-spaniards here.

She continues: “We had real doubts about which song of the album should be the next single and when we told our team we wanted this one they all freaked out ‘cause nobody chooses ballads for a single. then i thought that we never really followed any industry rule so i think we will be okay. please come back and love me, yeah?”

Hinds made their comeback late last year, sharing new song ‘Riding Solo’, which tackled the feeling of loneliness on the road.

The band will hit the road again shortly after the new album’s release, heading around the UK and Europe in April, with the tour including a London show at Electric Ballroom on the 22nd. See the dates below.

April 2020

13 – Brighton, Chalk

15 – Birmingham, The Castle And Falcon

16 – Glasgow, Classic Grand

18 – Dublin, The Grand Social

20 – Manchester, Manchester Academy

21 – Bristol, The Fleece

22 – London, Electric Ballroom

24 – Paris, Badaboum

25 – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

27 – Hamburg, Molotow

28 – Copenhagen, Lappen

29 – Berlin, Lido

30 – Munich, Backstage Club