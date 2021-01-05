Hipgnosis acquires the rights to Lindsey Buckingham’s music catalogue

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has acquired the rights to the music catalogue of Lindsey Buckingham.

The investment company, which was founded by Merck Mercuriadis, made the announcement today (January 5) – a day after confirming it had bought Jimmy Iovine’s worldwide producer royalties.

Hipgnosis, who previously held a 25% share of the former Fleetwood Mac musician’s catalogue, have now acquired 100% of Buckingham’s music publishing rights (including his publishing and writer’s share) for his entire catalogue comprising 161 songs, including a number of classic Fleetwood Mac songs that were written or co-written by Buckingham.

The company have also acquired a 50% share of any unreleased compositions by Buckingham.

Speaking about the sale, Buckingham said that he had “wonderful long conversations” with Hipgnosis’ Mercuriadis prior to arriving at an agreement with the company.

“I was pleased to find a kindred spirit, someone who’s a big fan of my work in Fleetwood Mac, and an even bigger fan of my solo efforts,” he continued.

“I look forward to working with Merck and the whole Hipgnosis team going into the future, and am confident that my body of work will be curated with great heart and insight”.

Mercuriadis hailed Buckingham as “one of the greatest guitarists, songwriters and producers of all time, yet is still so underrated”.

“His work with Fleetwood Mac has brought the world unparalleled joy over the last 45 years and he belongs in any discussion featuring Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney. It’s wonderful to welcome him and his iconic songs both as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac to the Hipgnosis family”.

Other recent acquisitions by Hipgnosis include catalogues by the likes of Blondie, L.A. Reid, RZA and The-Dream.

The company also purchased a publishing portfolio from Kobalt in September. The sale included songs by Fleetwood Mac, 50 Cent, Beyoncé and many others.