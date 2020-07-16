One of Cornwall’s most famous recording studios where the likes of Oasis and Muse recorded their acclaimed debut albums is up for sale.

Sawmills Studios, in Golant, near Fowey, is being sold for over £2.25million by Exeter agents Strutt and Parker.

As reported on Cornwall Live, it’s the first time the building has come up for sale in over 50 years.

Advertisement

Opening in 1963 as one of the first residential recording studios in the UK, it has seen a host of famous musicians record there over the years including Robert Plant, the Stone Roses, The Verve and Supergrass alongside Oasis and Muse.

noel during the recording sessions of ‘definitely maybe’ at sawmill studios, cornwall, 1994. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/vxPz0NXD5b — noel gallagher (@hdnoelg) May 11, 2020

liam at sawmills studios, golant cornwall, january 1994✨ pic.twitter.com/AcTB4myiu1 — liam gallagher everyday (@liameveryday) January 16, 2020

It’s sad that Cornwall’s Sawmills – Oasis’ Definitely Maybe, Stone Roses’ Fools Gold, Supergrass, Muse – is for sale. It’s got to be the studio in the most beautiful setting. https://t.co/u6JaQ9DHVU — Lee Trewhela 〓〓 (@LeeTrewhela) July 15, 2020

"Its creek may have helped inspire the first picnic of Ratty and Mole and the building has been home to some Oasis shenanigans."

Discover The Old Sawmills via @thetimes 🚣‍♂️🎵🌳@struttsexeter https://t.co/24rUctTj7c — Strutt & Parker (@struttandparker) July 14, 2020

Took a pilgrimage to Sawmills Studio – the birthplace of MUSE’s debut album, Showbiz. pic.twitter.com/YFmKgTD6jU — MUSED (MUSE Tribute) (@MusedBand) June 5, 2018

Advertisement

A description of the building from estate agents says: “Only accessible by boat or on foot, the property offers an unrivalled level of privacy and seclusion, surrounded by its own enchanting woodland, with the potential for a high level of self-sufficiency. It would be difficult to imagine a more…historic setting than that of The Old Sawmills.”

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher recently revealed how he once drove a combine harvester to spy on The Stone Roses at a countryside recording studio whilst he was recording at Sawmill Studios.

After learning that the Roses were recording at the nearby Rockfield Studios, Gallagher and bandmate Bonehead headed out in a bid to catch a glimpse of their Manchester rivals.

Gallagher said: “We went to have a fucking little snoop. It was, ‘Right, what the fuck are they up to?’ as they hadn’t been doing anything for three years.

“I’m on about a proper combine harvester — ones you’ve got to get a ladder up to and it’s miles up.

“Off we fucking go, crawling down the road with the big fucking lights on. It looked bonkers. We drove it in, turned the lights off and rolled out like something out of The Professionals.”

Gallagher continued: “We could hear some fucking bassline and drums. We got caught, we went in and had a little chat,” he explained.

“We might have had a spliff and that and then we fucking fucked off. Next night they came over on a tractor. We were in bed.”

Queen recorded ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at the same studio in 1975 and Coldplay crafted ‘Yellow’ there in 2000.

Oasis recorded their acclaimed debut ‘Definitely Maybe’ at the studios and later returned to lay down ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)’ in 1995. Muse also recorded their debut ‘Showbiz’ at the studios and later ‘Origin of Symmetry’. The studio owner, Dennis Smith, eventually started to manage the band.