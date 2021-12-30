Hit-Boy says he’s done half an album’s worth of music with Snoop Dogg

Hit-Boy has revealed that he has half an album’s worth of music with Snoop Dogg, and that he’s sitting on a gold mine of material he’s cooked up with a couple of other artists.

The in-demand producer (real name Chauncey Hollis Jr.) is coming off the back of arguably his best couple of years. Some of his accomplishments include releasing a joint EP with Big Sean (‘What You Expect’) as well as working on the rapper’s ‘Detroit 2’ album, and producing three complete projects for Nas: ‘King’s Disease’, ‘King’s Disease II’ and ‘Magic’.

Taking to Instagram this evening (December 30) to thank everyone for acknowledging him as one of the year’s best producers, it looks like Hit-Boy doesn’t intend on slowing down anytime soon teasing a number of other big projects he has in the can.

Advertisement

“Idk what’s gonna happen but I have half an album with snoop Dogg done, a album worth of music with Roddy Ricch and an album worth of music with Don Toliver sitting on my computer,” he captioned a photograph of himself. “I Thank everyone for all the producer of the year awards 2021. See y’all 2022.”

He also asked: “Who else should I work with? Lmk”

Nas recently confirmed that he and Hit-Boy will be dropping a ‘King’s Disease 3’ album in the near future, revealing the news on the track ‘Ugly’, taken from their new album ‘Magic’.

“I’m on offence every day until I see the love,” Nas raps on the song’s first verse. “‘KD3’ on the way, this just to feed the buzz.”

In October, the duo teamed up once again for the single ‘Big Nas’, which was released as a preview for Nas’ MasterClass series on hip-hop storytelling.

Advertisement

The pair previously received a nomination for Best Rap Album for ‘King’s Disease II’ and Best Rap Song for ‘Bath Salts’ at the 2022 Grammys when the shortlists were revealed last month. Earlier this year, ‘King’s Disease’ won the trophy for Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre has shared a series of new songs from GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract featuring collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg.