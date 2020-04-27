Festivals

Hit The North Festival announces rescheduled 2020 date, and expands line-up

"Hopefully we can all be together to celebrate defeating this terrible virus"

Patrick Clarke
DMA's
Hit The North headliners Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Newcastle festival Hit The North, which was due to take place this weekend (May 3), has announced rescheduled dates for its 2020 edition.

The one-dayer, which takes over venues across the city, will now take place on Sunday October 18 after being postponed due to coronavirus.
“In these difficult times for all of us, let alone the hospitality and events industry, I’m proud of our staff for managing to reschedule the vast majority of the lineup,” said festival director Steve Davis in a statement.

“I’m really excited for this year’s Hit The North Festival and once again, I thank you all for your support. It’s amazing to see all of the agents and artists support the event and hopefully we can all be together to celebrate defeating this terrible virus in October.”

Advertisement

In addition to keeping “the majority” of the event’s originally-scheduled lineup in place, the festival has added Pale Waves and Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess to the bill.

They’ll join headliners the likes of The Amazons, The Blinders and Fickle Friends. on the lineup, although Dream Wife and The Magic Gang are among those artists who no longer feature on the updated bill.

Meanwhile, DMA’s, the festival’s headliners, today announced a rescheduled UK tour, including their Hit The North slot.

Taking to Twitter to announce the updated tour, the Australian band also mentioned “Ireland… news to come.” The band had previously announced shows in Dublin on May 8 and 9, which are yet to be rescheduled.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.