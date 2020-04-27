Hit The North Festival announces rescheduled 2020 date, and expands line-up

“In these difficult times for all of us, let alone the hospitality and events industry, I’m proud of our staff for managing to reschedule the vast majority of the lineup,” said festival director Steve Davis in a statement.

Hit The North 2020 will now take place on Sun 18 October. We’ve worked very hard to keep the majority of our line up in tact including our headliner @dmasmusic. Plus @palewaves @Tim_Burgess and many more. Thanks to all the artists, their teams and most importantly you guys! pic.twitter.com/Ns5iyrsp4w — Hit The North Festival (@hitthenorthfest) April 24, 2020

“I’m really excited for this year’s Hit The North Festival and once again, I thank you all for your support. It’s amazing to see all of the agents and artists support the event and hopefully we can all be together to celebrate defeating this terrible virus in October.”

In addition to keeping “the majority” of the event’s originally-scheduled lineup in place, the festival has added Pale Waves and Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess to the bill.

They’ll join headliners the likes of The Amazons, The Blinders and Fickle Friends. on the lineup, although Dream Wife and The Magic Gang are among those artists who no longer feature on the updated bill.

Meanwhile, DMA’s, the festival’s headliners, today announced a rescheduled UK tour, including their Hit The North slot.

Taking to Twitter to announce the updated tour, the Australian band also mentioned “Ireland… news to come.” The band had previously announced shows in Dublin on May 8 and 9, which are yet to be rescheduled.