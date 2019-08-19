Hitchin’ a ride? Van owned by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is up for sale

*Takes loan out at once*.

A van previously owned by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is up for sale again after a man mistakenly purchased it online.

The punk icon’s customised 1961 Chevrolet Greenbrier van was originally purchased on auction website Trade Me by Graham van de Laar.

As Stuff reports, Mr Van de Laar mistakenly clicked ‘Place bid’ on the vehicle but was forced to cough up when a higher bid failed to materialise.

Now, he’s selling the vehicle once more via Trade Me for the buy-it-now price of $39,995, or at auction starting from $37,995.

The van boasts a customised GRNDAY number plate alongside Armstrong’s signature on the glove box. It also features a State of California Certificate of Title to prove that it was once owned by the frontman.

Van de Laar explained that the van has attracted huge attention in New Zealand, where he’s seen people “waving from the side of the road” after it was imported from California.

“It was Billie Joe’s personal surf van he used in California,” Graham said.

“It is very unique as it is likely to be the only one on the road in New Zealand, and the only one in the world that was once owned by Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong!”

Meanwhile, it’s believed that Green Day are hard at work on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Revolution Radio‘. As well as cryptically changing their social media in unison last month, the band recently made a surprise appearance at a party to deliver a storming covers set.