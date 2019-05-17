"Use it in your own life to help you obliterate your own resistance!”

The Hives have returned with ‘I’m Alive’, which marks their first original material in four years.

Produced by Dave Sardy, the new track sees the Swedish rockers celebrating the importance of “resistance”, as frontman Pelle Almqvist explains. You can listen to the track below.

“I’m Alive is a song about crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance that sounds like crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance because it is a band crawling up from under a rock and obliterating all resistance,” he cryptically explains.

“Use it in your own life to help you obliterate your own resistance!”

The new track features on a limited edition double A-side 7”, which will hit stores on June 28. A new album is expected to arrive in 2020.

This comes after Almqvist previously admitted that he wasn’t sure about a follow-up to 2012’s ‘Lex Hives’ – and said a solo album could be on the horizon.

