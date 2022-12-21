H&M pulls Justin Bieber merchandise collection after singer’s criticism

Fashion retailer H&M has pulled its line of Justin Bieber merchandise after the singer accused them of selling the products without his permission.

The singer had described the collection, which included T-shirts, jumpers, tote bags and phone accessories, as “trash” and encouraged his fans not to buy them.

Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday (December 19): “I [didn’t] approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M.” He added that the company’s range was done “without my permission and approval” and telling fans “I [wouldn’t] buy it if I were you.” He reiterated his claims in a second Story, writing: “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I [didn’t] approve it [don’t] buy it.”

Now, H&M have shared a statement in which they said they have axed the line of products “out of respect” for Bieber, but insisted that they followed proper approval procedures.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” a spokesperson for the fashion retailer said [via BBC News]. “But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

Bieber isn’t the only artist to have called out H&M in recent years, however. In 2018, The Weeknd – who had previously linked up with the retailer for an official collection – and G-Eazy both cut ties with the company after it shared a promotional image which was deemed racist.

Bieber is currently on a break from touring, having indefinitely postponed his world tour in support of his latest album ‘Justice’. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, a condition that occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of the ears, which left the entire right side of his face temporarily paralysed.