HMLTD announce debut album and share politically charged new single, ‘The West Is Dead’
Details of a 2020 tour have also been announced
HMLTD have shared a politically charged new single today, ‘The West Is Dead’, and have offered details of their upcoming debut album. You can watch the video for their new song below.
The London five-piece will release their debut album, ‘West of Eden’ on February 7 via independent label Lucky Number.
A press release describes the new album as “a daring collection of songs created to incite conversation about proposed new visions of masculinity, the decadence of western capitalism and the violence of insecurity and repression.”
You can watch the new video here:
‘West of Eden’ Track List
1. The West Is Dead
2. LOADED
3. The Ballad of Calamity James
4. To The Door
5. Satan, Luella & I
6. Mikey’s Song
7. Why?
8. 149 (feat. Tallulah Eden)
9. Joanna
10. Where’s Joanna?
11. Death Drive
12. Nobody Stays In Love
13. MMXX A.D.
14. Blank Slate
15. War Is Looming
Speaking about the new track, frontman Henry Spychalski says: “This is not dystopia, but a mirror up to late capitalism; where we are and where we’re headed. Sick dolphins lap at the tide, the insects have all dropped from the skies and the global economy enters free fall. Ecological catastrophe guaranteed. The West is dead. Atomised, alienated and apathetic.”
The group also announced details of a UK tour next year, with dates planned for Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin, Manchester, London and Bristol. Details of ticket sales will be announced soon.
HMLTD February 2020 Tour Dates
13- Liverpool – Arts Club
14 – Glasgow – Nice N Sleazy
15 – Edinburgh – Opium
16 – Birmingham – Sunflower Lounge
18 – Dublin – The Sound House
19 – Manchester – YES
20 – London – Secret Venue
21 – Bristol -The Exchange
Speaking to NME about the idea behind their compelling, adventurous, and confrontational live shows in 2017, Henry Spychalski said: “The fundamental idea is that it exploits every sense rather than just the ears,” he said.
“Even down to how things smell in the room. At one of our shows, we filled all the ashtrays with burning hair.”