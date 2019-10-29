HMLTD announce debut album and share politically charged new single, ‘The West Is Dead’

Details of a 2020 tour have also been announced

HMLTD have shared a politically charged new single today, ‘The West Is Dead’, and have offered details of their upcoming debut album. You can watch the video for their new song below.

The London five-piece will release their debut album, ‘West of Eden’ on February 7 via independent label Lucky Number.

A press release describes the new album as “a daring collection of songs created to incite conversation about proposed new visions of masculinity, the decadence of western capitalism and the violence of insecurity and repression.”

You can watch the new video here:

‘West of Eden’ Track List

1. The West Is Dead

2. LOADED

3. The Ballad of Calamity James

4. To The Door

5. Satan, Luella & I

6. Mikey’s Song

7. Why?

8. 149 (feat. Tallulah Eden)

9. Joanna

10. Where’s Joanna?

11. Death Drive

12. Nobody Stays In Love

13. MMXX A.D.

14. Blank Slate

15. War Is Looming

Speaking about the new track, frontman Henry Spychalski says: “This is not dystopia, but a mirror up to late capitalism; where we are and where we’re headed. Sick dolphins lap at the tide, the insects have all dropped from the skies and the global economy enters free fall. Ecological catastrophe guaranteed. The West is dead. Atomised, alienated and apathetic.”

The group also announced details of a UK tour next year, with dates planned for Liverpool, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin, Manchester, London and Bristol. Details of ticket sales will be announced soon.

HMLTD February 2020 Tour Dates

13- Liverpool – Arts Club

14 – Glasgow – Nice N Sleazy

15 – Edinburgh – Opium

16 – Birmingham – Sunflower Lounge

18 – Dublin – The Sound House

19 – Manchester – YES

20 – London – Secret Venue

21 – Bristol -The Exchange

Speaking to NME about the idea behind their compelling, adventurous, and confrontational live shows in 2017, Henry Spychalski said: “The fundamental idea is that it exploits every sense rather than just the ears,” he said.

“Even down to how things smell in the room. At one of our shows, we filled all the ashtrays with burning hair.”