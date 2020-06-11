HMV is set to re-open 93 stores next week as the UK government continues to ease lockdown measures.

According to Music Week, the record shop chain will re-open 93 of its stores across England and Belfast under the latest Covid-19 safety guidelines for retailers, which come into effect on Monday (June 15).

Read more: How you can help your local independent record shop amid the coronavirus crisis

Music Week reports that HMV will “employ strict safety measures, including signage to ensure social distancing among shoppers, screens at tills, and compulsory use of hand sanitiser during vinyl browsing.” There will also be a limit on the number of shoppers allowed in the store at any one time.

Advertisement

Other services put in place to help customers include a “personal shopper” and “ring and reserve” service. Another new measure — the “List and Leave” service — will enable customers to drop off a list of items they wish to buy and collect later.

Speaking to Music Week, HMV Owner Doug Putman said: “Our teams have been working on plans to re-open since the day we had to close our doors.

“We’ve redesigned our store layouts so that customers can make their way through the stores, buy what they want and pay seamlessly, while maintaining spaces for those who want to browse while maintaining social distancing.”

He added: “We’ve sought to keep as much of what people love about the HMV and Fopp experience intact and build on the experience whilst ensuring that customers can shop with us comfortably and confidently.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week (June 9), Rough Trade announced that they will be re-opening all four of their UK record stores next week.

The record stores will re-open next Tuesday (June 16) at 11AM, ending the coronavirus-enforced closure of the business which began back in March when the UK lockdown was first ordered. Rough Trade have been operating solely online in the interim.

Last week, the organisers of Record Store Day 2020 announced a list of special releases that will be available during this year’s socially distanced event.