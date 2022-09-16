NewsMusic News

Ho99o9 announce details of 2022 UK and European tour

The duo will hit the road behind new album 'SKIN' throughout November

By Will Richards
Ho99o9
Ho99o9. Credit: Press.

Ho99o9 have announced UK and European tour dates for the end of 2022 – see the full list of dates below and get your tickets here.

The pair released their new Travis Barker-produced album ‘SKIN’, which also features Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, in March.

This November, they will hit the road in the UK and Europe for an extensive tour that begins in Manchester at the Club Academy, takes in more UK gigs in London, Nottingham, Leeds and Bristol, before wrapping up in Amsterdam on November 27 after a host of dates on the continent.

See the full list of tour dates below – tickets are on sale now and can be bought here.

NOVEMBER 2022
6 – Manchester, Club Academy
7 – London, Scala
8 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
9 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
10 – Bristol, Thekla
12 – Lille, Aeronef
13 – Strasbourg, Laiterie
15 – Montpelier, Rockstore
17 – Paris, Trabendo
18 – Lyon, Ninkasi
19 – Zurich, Werk 21
21 – Munich, Strom
24 – Cologne, Blue Shell
25 – Hamburg, Trmzimmer
26 – Antwerp, Trix (Filter Festival)
27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

Reviewing Ho99o9’s new album ‘SKIN’, NME wrote: “New Jersey’s terrible twosome Ho99o9 are keeping Afropunk alive with their brash take on raprock. Dabbling in both the mellowness of emo-rap and the ear-shattering impact of metal, these musical thrashers push forward modern anarchical sounds to liberate those that can’t find it in mainstream music.

“Opening up the definition of rap-rock, TheOGM and Eaddy prove that you can hold yourself to the same intricate lyrical standards of rap, while sounding closer to the rockstars they grew up falling in love with.”

Since releasing their debut album ‘United States Of Horror’ in 2017, Ho99o9 have shared multiple mixtapes – including 2020’s ‘Blurr’ – EPs and singles. In July 2020, they put out the track ‘Pigs Want Me Dead’, which they called “a stark reaction to the horrors and everyday effects of police brutality against the black community”.

Of their recent second album, the band’s theOGM said: “There’s only so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can endure before they reach the pinnacle of no return.

“I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red &, within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us.”

