Ho99o9 announce details of 2022 UK and European tour

Ho99o9 have announced UK and European tour dates for the end of 2022 – see the full list of dates below and get your tickets here.

The pair released their new Travis Barker-produced album ‘SKIN’, which also features Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, in March.

This November, they will hit the road in the UK and Europe for an extensive tour that begins in Manchester at the Club Academy, takes in more UK gigs in London, Nottingham, Leeds and Bristol, before wrapping up in Amsterdam on November 27 after a host of dates on the continent.

See the full list of tour dates below – tickets are on sale now and can be bought here.

NOVEMBER 2022

6 – Manchester, Club Academy

7 – London, Scala

8 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

9 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

10 – Bristol, Thekla

12 – Lille, Aeronef

13 – Strasbourg, Laiterie

15 – Montpelier, Rockstore

17 – Paris, Trabendo

18 – Lyon, Ninkasi

19 – Zurich, Werk 21

21 – Munich, Strom

24 – Cologne, Blue Shell

25 – Hamburg, Trmzimmer

26 – Antwerp, Trix (Filter Festival)

27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

EUROPE 2022 Over 3 years since we crushed Europe & UK with a tour. After slaying arenas in AmeriKa this summer, we’re very excited to get up close & personal playing club shows, see you psychos in the pit! Get your tickets now before they gone. 🎟️ : https://t.co/pNc47qlQ6z pic.twitter.com/9gO7d9foMf — HORROR (@Ho99o9) September 16, 2022

Reviewing Ho99o9’s new album ‘SKIN’, NME wrote: “New Jersey’s terrible twosome Ho99o9 are keeping Afropunk alive with their brash take on rap–rock. Dabbling in both the mellowness of emo-rap and the ear-shattering impact of metal, these musical thrashers push forward modern anarchical sounds to liberate those that can’t find it in mainstream music.

“Opening up the definition of rap-rock, TheOGM and Eaddy prove that you can hold yourself to the same intricate lyrical standards of rap, while sounding closer to the rockstars they grew up falling in love with.”

Since releasing their debut album ‘United States Of Horror’ in 2017, Ho99o9 have shared multiple mixtapes – including 2020’s ‘Blurr’ – EPs and singles. In July 2020, they put out the track ‘Pigs Want Me Dead’, which they called “a stark reaction to the horrors and everyday effects of police brutality against the black community”.

Of their recent second album, the band’s theOGM said: “There’s only so much mental & physical affliction + oppression the human psyche can endure before they reach the pinnacle of no return.

“I think we’ve all had our moments where we’re fed up, our mind isn’t rational, our eyesight is only seeing red &, within that sequence, emotions can get the best of us.”