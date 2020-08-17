Ho99o9 share furious new mixtape ‘BLURR’

Ho99o9 have shared a new mixtape – listen to ‘BLURR’ below.

The New Jersey-based punks’ new release comes complete with a full-length visual accompaniment.

The duo describe the new mixtape as containing “tunes from the Horror workshop catalog, a playlist consisted of archived, unreleased & unavailable songs previously recorded from early years on & present”.

Listen and watch ‘BLURR’ and see its tracklisting below.

01 Beneath The Earth’s Crust

02 Lex Luger

03 Flesh ‘N Blood (feat. N8NOFACE)

04 Hydro Break

05 Sleep Paralysis

06 Hardcore

07 Dog Shit

08 Movie Night (feat. Pink Siifu)

09 Navigate

10 Firefly Family (feat. Mike IX)

The new mixtape follows the band recently sharing a new animated video for their recent single ‘Pigs Want Me Dead’, which arrived in the wake of George Floyd’s death and Black Lives Matter protests.

The clip, which was created by producer, director of photography and editor Tyler Bradberry, sees two black protagonists in a shoot out with an army of police in the style of a video game.

Ho99o9 also recently linked up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to play a virtual music festival called Black Power Live.

Speaking to NME back in 2018, Ho99o9 said: “The good thing with us is that we don’t give a fuck. You are either without us or you’re against us.”