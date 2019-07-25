Hobo Johnson announces new album ‘The Fall Of Hobo Johnson’

It follows debut album 'The Rise Of Hobo Johnson'

Hobo Johnson has revealed details of his new album ‘The Fall Of Hobo Johnson’.

The album, out via Warner Bros on September 13, follows debut record ‘The Rise Of Hobo Johnson’.

In advance of the record, the singer has shared second single ‘Uglykid’, featuring Elohim.

It follows recent cut ‘Typical Story’, the video for which sees Hobo attend a “surrealist pool party”.

“The new album is a mix of songs and poems I’ve had floating around in my head for the last few years,” the singer says of the new record.

“I’m really proud of it and hope that it makes everyone feel a little less alone and a little more like they want to stay alive.”

Next month, Johnson headlines the Festival Republic Stage at Reading & Leeds Festivals on the weekend of August 23-25.

View the tracklisting for ‘The Fall Of Hobo Johnson’ below.

1. ‘Typical Story’

2. ‘Mover Awayer’

3. ‘Uglykid’ (featuring Elohim)

4. ‘You & the Cockroach’

5. ‘Subaru Crosstrek XV’

6. ‘Moonlight’

7. ‘Happiness’

8. ‘All in My Head’

9. ‘Ode to Justin Bieber’ (featuring Jack Shoot & JMSEY)

10. ‘February 15th’

11. ‘Sorry, My Dear’

12. ‘I Want a Dog’