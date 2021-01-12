Hockeysmith shares atmospheric video for new song ‘Down Love’

Hockeysmith has shared an atmospheric video for her new song ‘Down Love’ – watch it below.

It’s the second track to be released from her sessions with Ed Banger producer Borussia and follows ‘Hyper Kobra’, which arrived in August 2020.

‘Down Love’ was recorded in Paris and was inspired by themes from Maggie Nelson’s book Bluets, as well as the musician’s own experiences in relationships and car journeys to the sea at Cape Cornwall.

Advertisement

The video was created in collaboration with choreographer Ben Mandeville. “Maybe Alice in Wonderland grew up and started dancing…,” he said of the idea behind the video (via DIY).

“Colours, melody and movement collide to create an all mood wonder for the senses.”

In 2019, the musician released her latest EP, ‘Tears Of My Age’. Of the title track, she told The Fader: “It’s the coming together of likeminded musicians over new loves and lost loves.”

Hockeysmith began life as the project of sisters Annie and Georgie, but is now the sole work of Annie.

Advertisement

When they were still a duo, the band released an EP in 2014 called ‘But Blood’. In a three-and-a-half-star review, NME said: “Sisters Annie and Georgie Hockeysmith’s first EP is as accomplished as it is encyclopedic. Skipping from ambient to banging without warning, it encompasses most of the moodier fringes of experimental music’s output over the past twenty years.”