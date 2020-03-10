Hole’s Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur’s live reunion postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Former Hole members Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur‘s planned live reunion has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The pair were due to perform together at the Feminist Institute’s ‘Bans Off My Body’ benefit event in New York City this coming Saturday (March 14).

Now, it has now been confirmed that the entire Town Hall show has been scrapped amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.

“In light of current public health concerns, we are disappointed to have to postpone our benefit concert,” said Feminist Institute President Kathleen Landy in a statement regarding Bans Off My Body. “We look forward to fulfilling the goals of the evening as soon as we can responsibly do so.”

At the time of writing, a new date for Bans Off My Body has not been announced. However, organisers told ticketholders today that they had “already begun work on rescheduling the event”.

“Tickets purchased will be honoured at the rescheduled date, or refunds will be honoured at point of purchase,” they said on Instagram – see that post above.

“In the meantime, thank you for supporting our essential work, and we look forward to fulfilling the goals of the evening as soon as we can responsibly do so.”

Auf der Maur played bass for Hole from 1994 until 1999, before later rejoining the group for a brief reunion in 2012.

Other performers set to play at this weekend’s ‘Bans Off My Body’ were Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and his wife Etty, Rachael Yamagata, Joan as Police Woman, and Betty. All proceeds from the concert were set to be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Courtney Love, meanwhile, recently contributed a new solo song ‘Mother’ to the soundtrack of new horror film ‘The Turning’.