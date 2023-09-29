Holly Humberstone announces biggest UK and European tour to date

Holly Humberstone has announced her biggest UK and European headline tour to date for 2024 – find all the details below.

The singer-songwriter is due to hit the road early next year in support of her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which will be released on October 19 via Polydor/Darkroom/Geffen (pre-order here).

Kicking off in Paris on February 13, the run of shows will see Humberstone make further stop-offs in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Berlin and other European throughout the month.

The artist is set to begin the UK and Ireland leg of the tour at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on March 8. From there, Humberstone will play gigs in Manchester, Lincoln, Leicester, Bristol and Dublin.

On March 13, she’ll take to the stage for a performance at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

“Next year I’m going on tour weeee!!!!! I can’t wait to play u the album in real life,” Humberstone wrote on social media today (September 29).

Tickets for Humberstone’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (October 6) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can sign up to access a pre-sale here.

Holly Humberstone’s 2024 tour dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY

13 – Café de la Danse, Paris

14 – Melkweg MAX, Amsterdam

16 – DR Studie 2, Copenhagen

17 – Fryshuset (Klubben), Stockholm

19 – Knust, Hamburg

20 – Hole44, Berlin

21 – MeetFactory, Prague

23 – Simmcity, Vienna

24 – Strom, Munich

25 – Mascotte, Zurich

27 – Rockhal, Luxembourg

28 – Gebäude 9, Cologne

29 – Trix Hall, Antwerp

MARCH

08 – Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

09 – Albert Hall, Manchester

10 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

12 – O2 Academy, Leicester

13 – Eventim Apollo, London

15 – Beacon, Bristol

16 – Academy, Dublin

This Sunday (October 1), Humberstone will begin a run of UK in-store shows to celebrate her forthcoming album.

The musician has already shared four songs from ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ in the form of ‘Antichrist’, ‘Room Service’, ‘Superbloodmoon’ (featuring D4vd) and most recently ‘Into Your Room’.