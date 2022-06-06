Holly Humberstone announces biggest UK tour to date

Holly Humberstone has shared details of a UK tour for late 2022 that features her biggest shows to date – see the full dates below and pick up tickets here.

The new shows come after the singer-songwriter wrapped US shows in support of Olivia Rodrigo and Girl In Red, while she will play London’s Kentish Town Forum tonight (June 6).

The new run of shows begin in Bristol at the O2 Academy on November 22 before shows in Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham and more follow.

The tour finished in Nottingham at Rock City on December 4 with a massive London show at Brixton Academy three days later.

After a series of pre-sales, general sale tickets for Humberstone’s 2022 UK tour will go on sale this Friday (June 10) at 9am BST. Pick yours up here.

NOVEMBER

22 – Bristol, O2 Academy

23 – Leeds, O2 Academy

24 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 1

26 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

27 – Newcastle, NX

29 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

30 – Manchester, Academy 1

DECEMBER

01 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

03 – Norwich, UEA

04 – Nottingham, Rock City



Humberstone has also announced a new short film in association with YouTube called ‘A Handbook To Growing Up Too Fast’, which will premiere on June 15 and is described as a film “all about growing up and life on the road”.

We shot a short film with @YouTube in LA last month and it’s going to be out in 2 weeks !!!! This is soo exciting 💘💘 it’s all about growing up and life on the road and I can’t wait for u to see it. ‘A Handbook To Growing Up Too Fast’ will premiere on June 15 xxx pic.twitter.com/gf4j2C7buW — Holly Humberstone (@HolHumberstone) June 2, 2022

In April Humberstone shared her new single ‘Sleep Tight’, co-written with The 1975’s Matty Healy and long-time collaborator Rob Milton. The track follows ‘London Is Lonely’, the NME Award-winning rising pop artist’s first release of 2022.

The star won the award for Best Mixtape at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for that release. “I just feel really lucky,” she told NME on the red carpet at the event. “[‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’] is a really special piece of work to me, and I’m glad you guys like it.

“It’s so cool, it’s such an honour. My family used to collect the NME demo CDs when I was young, so I discovered loads of my favourite music through those CDs. So to be here, nominated for Best Mixtape, is bizarre and really, really cool.”

Humberstone previously confirmed to NME at Reading 2021 that she had written more songs with Healy.

When asked about the differences between her relationship with Healy compared to previous collaborators, Humberstone said: “I think there’s a big difference between working with other writers that just write, and then people [like Matty] who wear their heart on their sleeve every day when they come into the studio to write about everything that they’re feeling.”