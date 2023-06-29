Holly Humberstone announces debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’

Holly Humberstone has announced her forthcoming debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ along with its lead singles.

According to a press release, Humberstone’s highly anticipated debut represents the singer coming of age, growing from unknown singer at her parent’s piano to the most exciting alternative pop stars of her generation. “I feel like two different people half the time. My biggest challenge is always to make something I feel I haven’t done before, that reflects new parts of me,” explains Humberstone.

Ahead of the album announcement, the singer also released the LP’s double A-side singles ‘Antichrist’ and ‘Room service’.

“‘Antichrist’ is about a break up I went through a couple of years ago. I genuinely cared about this person and wanted so badly to make it work, but I knew something wasn’t right and my heart wasn’t in it,” she shared.

She continued: “I knew that I was inevitably going to have to hurt the person who I wanted so much to love. At the time I wrote the song, I remember feeling like I was constantly letting those around me down. Like I was falling short of being there for anyone I cared about. I basically felt like the worst person in the world; like the Antichrist. I really felt that I was toxic to be around, and the guilt and self-loathing that came with that manifested itself in this song.”

Speaking of ‘Room Service’, Humberstone shared: “I wrote Room Service a little while ago when I’d just started touring full time. I was finding myself constantly stressed out and although I was having fun, I was really missing home and my friends. I felt like I was watching them live out their lives from a phone screen, like I was being left behind.”

“There was this swelling feeling that I was growing apart from that world that I was missing so badly, and I just didn’t want to be forgotten. All I wanted to do was to get a hotel room with my best friend, lock the world out and do stupid stuff like order room service.”

She continued: “To me, this song is a simple love song to the people I care about the most, and the seemingly basic experiences you share together that can so often be taken for granted. The busier I get, the more I treasure the precious time I get with my friends and family; the more I value them in my life.”

Both of the lead singles together serve as a revolving door into the visceral duality of the singer herself. ‘Paint My Room Black’ is set for release on October 19 via Polydor/Darkroom/Geffen.

You can pre-order it here and check out the album artwork and track listing below.

‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ track list is:

‘Paint My Bedroom Black’

‘Into Your Room’

‘Cocoon’

‘Kissing In Swimming Pools’

‘Ghost Me’

‘Track 6’

‘Antichrist’

‘Lauren’

‘Baby Blues’

‘Flatlining’

‘Elvis Impersonators’

‘Girl’

‘Room Service’

Earlier this month, Humberstone performed ‘Antichrist’ live while supporting Sam Fender at his gig in Newcastle’s St James Park. As a way to reveal the concept of ‘Room Service’ –living in hotel rooms across the globe and watching the world through a phone whilst wondering what her friends were up to without her – she performed the track to 80 fans at hotel in room 627 last week.

‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ follows Humberstone’s EP’s ‘Can You Afford To Loose Me’ and ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’. In a four-star review of the latter, NME shared: “‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’, a six-track collection that is remarkable for its emotional insight. But this time around, there is a new sense of warmth and levity to the music.”

She is featured on the track ‘Diving’ from Bombay Bicycle Club’s upcoming LP ‘My Big Day’ that is set for release on October 20.

Humberstone also recently performed on stage at D4ivd’s sold out concert at the Islington Assembly Hall in London as a surprise guest. The two sang an unreleased song titled ‘SUPERBLOODMOON’.