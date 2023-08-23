Holly Humberstone announces intimate UK album launch shows

Holly Humberstone has announced details of a short, intimate UK tour to celebrate her upcoming album – find details below.

The singer will release her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ on October 13, and head out around the country in the days before.

The UK tour will begin on October 1 in Liverpool and end five days later in Southampton.

See the tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale here from Thursday (August 24) at 10am BST.

OCTOBER 2023

1 – Liverpool, Jacaranda

2 – Leeds, Crash

3 – Nottingham, Rough Trade

5 – London, Banquet

6 – Southampton, Vinilo

Speaking to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2023 last month, Humberstone explained why rushing her creative process on her upcoming debut album did not work for her.

“I did try to rush and write stuff but it just didn’t really work,” explained the singer. “My music has always been really personal to me and going into the studio and writing about stuff that has been going on is always really crucial to my mental health so I discovered that it is part of the process to take your time with things. I couldn’t have done it any faster if I tried.”

She continued: “I wanted it to be my favourite thing that I’d done to date. I feel like with so many of my favourite artists, their debut album has always been the most iconic piece of work so I wanted it to represent me to a ’T’ and I wanted it to just feel like it’s really come from my heart, it sounds really cringe but I did. It’s just something I feel like you can’t really rush.”