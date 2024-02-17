Holly Humberstone announces new EP and shares lead track ‘Dive’

Holly Humberstone has announced a new EP ‘Work in Progress’ and has shared the project’s first track, ‘Dive’ – listen to it below.

The British singer-songwriter will release the EP on March 15 via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor.

Speaking about the EP, Humberstone has said: “Every song starts as a work in progress. Some stay as demos and ideas, others find new life with more production. But these songs were demos I couldn’t leave behind. I went back through the archives and discovered these lost older versions of myself mixed up with the present version of me.”

“I wanted to release them this year – as I start touring again and since the release of my debut album – as a work in progress for my fans. I’m very much a work in progress, and I think this body of work feels impulsive and more like a stream of consciousness to me.”

“’Dive’ is the first song I’m dropping today. I wrote it a few years ago as a kind of warning to a guy to not get involved with me. I was worried I’d hurt him. Whenever I think about the highs and lows of past and present relationships, it reminds me that life will always be evolving and changing in ways that I can’t predict, and I think that’s ok.”

Humberstone’s first album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ was named one of NME’s 10 best debut albums of 2023. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ finds an artist trying to do right by her loved ones and make sense of her own turbulent world, but it’s also a cue to listeners that things could go anywhere from here.”

Humberstone also joined forces with Del Water Gap for the single ‘Cigarettes & Wine’ at the start of the month, a song that explores the intimacy of a relationship in which the couple feel like they’re the only two people in the world.

She is set to play a run of UK shows in early March, before heading out on a North American tour, kicking off on May 5 in Nashville, before eventually wrapping in Vancouver on May 29. Tickets for the UK are available here.