Holly Humberstone announces new UK and Ireland tour dates

Holly Humberstone has announced a new set of UK and Ireland headline tour dates, as well confirming details of a number of her upcoming rescheduled shows.

The rising Lincolnshire artist has rearranged her forthcoming string of sold-out gigs at London’s Omeara for August, adding to a number of festival dates already booked this summer.

Humberstone has now also announced details of her headline UK and Ireland tour that will take place in October and November. The tour includes a number of gigs that have been rescheduled, including stops in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Nottingham.

The artist will also play in Newcastle upon Tyne, Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham and London on her tour.

You can see details of Humberstone’s upcoming headline tour dates below.

August

15 – Omeara, London (SOLD OUT)

16 – Omeara, London (SOLD OUT)

17 – Omeara, London (SOLD OUT)

18 – Omeara, London (SOLD OUT)

October

26 – The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne

27 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds [rescheduled]

28 – Yes (The Pink Room), Manchester (SOLD OUT) [rescheduled]

30 – Whelan’s, Dublin

31 – Oh Yeah Music Centre, Belfast

November

2 – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow [rescheduled]

3 – O2 Institute 3, Birmingham

4 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (SOLD OUT) [rescheduled]

8 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

10 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham [rescheduled]

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale tomorrow (May 28) at 9am from here.

Humberstone was announced this week on the bumper line-up for Primavera Sound Festival 2022.