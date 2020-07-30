Listen to Holly Humberstone’s cover of Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

Holly Humberstone has shared her cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ — you can listen to her stirring acoustic rendition of the song below.

The cover comes ahead of the release of Humberstone’s self-titled EP, which will arrive on August 14 via Platoon.

Humberstone has today (July 30) shared her acoustic cover of ‘Fake Plastic Trees’, which originally featured on Radiohead’s March 1995 album ‘The Bends’.

Advertisement

In the accompanying caption, Humberstone explained: “Growing up, my parents had a pretty quirky music taste and I remember listening to lots of Radiohead when I was quite small, particularly their early stuff.

“I remember my dad playing ‘Fake Plastic Trees’ on repeat and telling me it was one of his favourite songs of all time, and since then its had a bit of a special place in my heart.”

Writing on Instagram about the cover, Humberstone told her followers that she hopes they “love it”.

“Thanks for all the love n support so far I’m SO excited to give u guys the EP!” she added. “It won’t be long but here’s something for u to enjoy in the meantime.”

Advertisement

You can find out more about Holly Humberstone by reading her feature in NME‘s ego-busting Q&A for new and rising artists, What’s Your Band Called, Mate?.