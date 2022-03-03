Holly Humberstone on her “bizarre and cool” journey from buying NME CDs to the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Holly Humberstone has reflected on the “bizarre and really cool” experience of being nominated at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 several years after she first started collecting NME CDs with her family.

The Grantham singer-songwriter went on to prevail in the Best Mixtape category at last night’s O2 Academy Brixton ceremony (March 2) for her 2021 release ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet prior to her triumphant moment, Humberstone said that she was honoured to be in attendance at the BandLab NME Awards for the first time.

“It’s so cool, it’s such an honour,” she said. “My family used to collect the NME demo CDs when I was young, so I discovered loads of my favourite music through those CDs. So to be here, nominated for Best Mixtape, is bizarre and really, really cool.

“I just feel really lucky. [‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’] is a really special piece of work to me, and I’m glad you guys like it.”

Asked about the progress on her upcoming debut album, Humberstone replied: “I’ve spent the last few months writing, gathering songs and trying to experiment and figure out how I want it to be.

“I’m a bit of a perfectionist, so I don’t know if I’ll ever feel like I’m truly finished writing. I think someone’s got to be like, ‘OK, stop writing now!’ I’m enjoying writing it, I feel really lucky that I even get to make an album.”

