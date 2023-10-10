Holly Humberstone says living an “almost fake existence” inspired her new album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’

Holly Humberstone has opened up about the difficulties of touring and explained how living a “disorientating, almost fake existence” inspired her new album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ .

The singer-songwriter who is the latest NME cover star, explained that while she was on the road across US last spring she felt like she was neglecting relationships.

“Playing shows can be very overstimulating, and it’s hard to find little pockets of free time to recharge. I started writing about how hard I was finding it to hold down romantic relationships while touring, and would constantly be upset at the thought of neglecting my friendships,” she told NME.

Humberstone went on to explain that, after she left the stage each night, she would return to her tour bus or a hotel room and “doomscroll through social media for hours on end” on her phone “in complete silence.”

She grew up in Grantham with three sisters, and during this period of touring, she missed multiple birthdays alongside the graduation of her sibling Emma, who has since moved to Tokyo.

Humberstone added: “It was also hard looking at pictures online and watching my older relatives get unwell. I barely had the mental energy to call my mum. I would be dissociating while watching TikTok instead.”

Elsewhere in the cover feature, the singer-songwriter also talks about how she’s closer than ever with her artist friends, which include former NME cover star d4vd – who features on recent single ‘Superbloodmoon’ – and Irish rockers Inhaler.

“It’s important for me to remember that everybody is a real person and not just an internet personality. Seeing other artists do so well is inspiring,” Humberstone said. “When I got off the road, despite it all, I realised I’d gained more confidence. I think moving away helped me to appreciate my environment more. I’m closer to figuring out who I am now.”

She also shares her thoughts on how women and non-binary people claimed less than five per cent of producer and engineer credits across the top 50 streamed songs of 2022.

Her new album is out this Friday (October 13) and can be pre-ordered here. She is also set to hit the road for a UK tour next year and any remaining tickets can be purchased here.