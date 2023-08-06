Holly Humberstone shares what it was like working with D4vid at Lollapalooza 20203

Holly Humberstone has shared what it was like working with D4vid on their collab track ‘Superbloodmoon’ at Lollapalooza 2023.

Speaking with NME backstage at this year’s edition of the Chicago music festival, Humberstone shared: “Working with D4vid was so cool. I’ve been a fan of him forever, since he started releasing music. He was in the UK on tour and I asked him if he wanted to come into the studio and we wrote ‘Superbloodmoon’”

She continued: “The song is about being away from home and feeling disconnected from people and I really love it. I haven’t done many collaborations and it was such a lovely experience. [D4vid] is a lovely person and his voice is so smooth and gorgeous. I am really proud of the song.”

On choosing D4vid as her collaborator on the track, the singer explained that he just seemed like the perfect fit.

“I had the title ‘Superbloodmoon’ for a while and I felt like it needed somebody else on it because it is about missing home,” she explained. “[D4vid] seemed like the right person to be on it because he’d been on tour a lot like I had. He seemed like a perfect fit and I love his songwriting and it worked really well.”

When asked if there was anyone on this year’s Lollapalooza line-up who she would love to collaborate with in the future, she quickly responded with Lana Del Rey.

“There’s a lot of people on the [Lollapalooza] line-up that I would like to collaborate with,” she said. “I remember the first time I saw footage from Lollapalooza Chicago it was Lana Del Rey on the mainstage and the sun was going down and it was beautiful and I had wanted to play [the festival] since then so obviously Lana Del Rey.”

In other news, Humberstone’s debut album, ‘Paint My Room Black’, is set for release on October 19 via Polydor/Darkroom/Geffen. Visit here to pre-order the LP.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Lollapalooza 2023.