Check out Holly Humberstone’s playlist of emotional songs to accompany The Cover

Holly Humberstone has curated an exclusive playlist to accompany this week’s Cover story.

READ MORE: Holly Humberstone bares her soul

The Grantham-raised artist features on The Cover this week (October 9) as we continue to renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Humberstone can be read here.

To celebrate, Humberstone has put together a playlist titled ‘Songs That Give Me All The Feels’ featuring tracks from a wealth of her favourite songwriters, including Ryan Beatty (‘Bruises Off The Peach’), Julia Jacklin (‘Cry’) and Skullcrusher (‘Farm’). Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Advertisement

On Friday, the 23-year-old will release her long-awaited debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’. Since she unveiled her first EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ in 2020 – which NME awarded five stars upon release – Humberstone has gone on to win the BRIT Rising Star award, perform at Glastonbury and sell out London’s legendary Brixton Academy.

Speaking to NME for The Cover, Humberstone described how her new record has been “an unbelievably long time coming.” She continued: “For a long time I was struggling with the panic I felt to deliver. But I really, truly think I have stayed authentic to who I am and what I want with this album.”

Read the Cover story with Holly Humberstone in full here.