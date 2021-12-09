Holly Humberstone wins the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2022

Holly Humberstone has been announced as the winner of this year’s BRITS Rising Star Award, after fending off competition from Bree Runway and Lola Young.

The 21-year-old now follows in the hallowed footsteps of other artists who have won the prize, including the likes of Adele, Celeste, Florence & The Machine, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, and last year’s winner Griff.

“I remember watching the BRITs with my parents each year and being totally awe struck by the artists coming together in what felt like another universe. Now to be named the BRITs Rising Star and nominated alongside two other incredible women, with the songs that started within those four walls at home is so mad,” Humberstone said of the honour.

“It just doesn’t feel real. This year has been a wild ride and a year of firsts, and I am so grateful and thankful for everyone who has helped make this happen!”

She was given the good news in person by Sam Fender, who won the very same award in 2019, and was surprised during the recording of a new collaborative acoustic version of Fender’s hit single ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

Humberstone, who is originally from Lincolnshire, signed to Polydor Records earlier this year and received initial acclaim with the release of her 2020 debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ – which saw her showcase “staggering emotional clarity and gut-wrenching tales of pain and catharsis”, according to NME‘s Sophie Williams.

Her latest EP, ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’, came out last month. In a four-star review, NME hailed it as “a soul-baring triumph”.

Humberstone will now appear at The BRITs ceremony, which takes place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday, February 8. It is set for broadcast on ITV and the ITV Hub.