Hollywood Vampires announce rescheduled UK dates and new support act Killing Joke

Hollywood Vampires, the band consisting of Johnny Depp, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, and Alice Cooper, have announced rescheduled tour dates for 2021.

The band were due to play four arena shows across the UK this September, but they have now been pushed back by 11 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Original tickets will remain valid.

The new dates are as follows:

Advertisement

AUGUST

05 Birmingham Utilita Arena

06 Leeds FD Arena

07 Glasgow Hydro

09 London The O2

“The health and safety of our fans is and always will be our number one concern. It is for this reason we have made the decision to reschedule our European Tour until 2021,” the band said on Twitter.

The health and safety of our fans is and always will be our number one concern. It is for this reason we have made the decision to reschedule our European Tour until 2021. For more info visit https://t.co/2VeuOkXbw6 pic.twitter.com/BeOQXrzIHX — Hollywood Vampires (@hollywoodvamps) July 1, 2020

Along with the new dates, Hollywood Vampires have also announced that longstanding industrial rockers Killing Joke will be supporting them. They were initially set to be supported by Primal Scream on their original dates.

Advertisement

Speaking about the tour when it was first announced, Alice Cooper said: “This show has something for everyone. I like to joke that The Vampires are the world’s most expensive bar band, but what a lot of people don’t realise is that this is a real rock band, not just some novelty. I wouldn’t keep doing it if it weren’t such a great band.”

“Everybody gets along, the musical chemistry is as good as it gets and the show will be the highest energy hard rock shows you will see all year. I never get tired of playing with these guys!”