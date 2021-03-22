Hollywood Vampires cancel summer 2021 UK arena tour 

Supergroup Hollywood Vampires have been forced to cancel their upcoming UK and European tour due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The group, made up of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry had previously rearranged the dates to this coming August and September, however due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic, the tour has now been cancelled.

A statement read: “We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this Summer.

Advertisement

“We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honored through your original point of purchase.

“Thank you for understanding, and we WILL be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal!”

You can see the announcement below:

Speaking about the tour when it was first announced, Alice Cooper said: “This show has something for everyone.

“I like to joke that The Vampires are the world’s most expensive bar band, but what a lot of people don’t realise is that this is a real rock band, not just some novelty. I wouldn’t keep doing it if it weren’t such a great band.”

Advertisement

“Everybody gets along, the musical chemistry is as good as it gets and the show will be the highest energy hard rock shows you will see all year. I never get tired of playing with these guys!”

Joe Perry added: “I’m looking forward to be getting back on the road with the guys in the Vampires this summer. It’s going to be great to get to play a bunch of tunes from our new album as well as a few from our dead, drunk friends.

“The last tour we were firing on all cylinders and it’s because of the great support from our fans that we really push the pedal to the floor. You can expect much of the same in September. We can’t wait to get over and prove it.”

Meanwhile, Cooper recently revealed his theatrical rock shows were a major inspiration for David Bowie, who once told the rocker it was what his own band “should be doing”.