Holy Roar founder Alex Fitzpatrick denies sexual abuse allegations

Holy Roar founder Alex Fitzpatrick has vowed to clear his name after he was accused of sexual abuse.

Fitzpatrick, who founded the label in 2006, was accused of non-consensual sex and emotional abuse by two women in a series of allegations posted to Instagram.

In the wake of those initial claims, a third woman subsequently came forward to allege that she had experienced similar treatment at the hands of Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick has now strenuously denied all the claims, and says he plans to “clear his name”.

He wrote on social media: “You may have been made aware of the devastating allegations against me on social media, the most serious of which have been made by women who I dated approximately 8 years ago.

“These allegations are false, and I am doing everything I can to clear my name. I immediately instructed solicitors to help me defend my name and reputation. For legal reasons, I am advised by my solicitors, at this stage, to refrain from making further comments. I have also resigned with immediate effect from my businesses to enable me to focus on clearing my name.”

His rejection of the claims comes after three of Holy Roar’s leading employees quit the record label after the claims emerged.

In a statement posted to Twitter, label assistants Justine Jones and Sam Robinson said they were leaving as a result of the “extremely serious” allegations.

“We have spent the last 24 hours in horror of the allegations that have been made against Alex Fitzpatrick, the owner of Holy Roar,” they wrote.

“The extremely serious allegations are against everything that myself, Sam, Wil and our bands stand for.

“We, the label employees, are resigning from working with Holy Roar, effective immediately.

“We are sorry for the long silence. It was a lot for us to process with our bands and we found out the same time as the public.”

Yesterday, post-hardcore group Rolo Tomassi confirmed that they have split from the label in the wake of the allegations.