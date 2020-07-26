Home Secretary Priti Patel has demanded an explanation from Twitter and Instagram over the length of time it took to remove a series of antisemitic posts made by Wiley.

It comes after the godfather of grime posted a series of antisemitic comments to his social media accounts.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (July 26), the Home Secretary wrote: “The antisemitic posts from Wiley are abhorrent. They should not have been able to remain on Twitter and Instagram for so long and I have asked them for a full explanation.”

“Social media companies must act much faster to remove such appalling hatred from their platforms,” she added.

Facing backlash from a number of users, Twitter was accused of “ignoring antisemitism” as Wiley’s tweets were still visible 12 hours after they were first posted.

Twitter removed some of Wiley’s tweets with a note saying they violated its rules – but other tweets were still visible 12 hours after being posted. A number of tweets have since been removed and the rapper has been issued a seven-day ban by the site.

Facebook – which owns Instagram – said earlier today (July 26) that the platform had also blocked the rapper from his account for seven days, and that there was “no place for hate speech on Instagram.”

Wiley’s posts are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, who said: “The Met takes all reports of antisemitism extremely seriously. The relevant material is being assessed.”

Meanwhile, Wiley has been dropped by his management company following his antisemitic comments.

His manager, John Woolf, said A-List Management had now “cut all ties” with the grime artist.

On Friday (July 24), Woolf said that while he did not support or condone Wiley’s comments, he would “help educate him” privately.

However, writing on Twitter the following morning (July 25), Woolf said: “Following Wiley’s antisemitic tweets today we at A-ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism.”